Sûreté du Québec seizes cocaine, meth and cash in drug trafficking bust

Quebec police say they carried out a large drug trafficking bust on Tuesday after a months-long investigation.

Police say the trafficking occurred on the south shore of Quebec City, as well as in Saint-Pascal, La Pocatière and Rivière-du-Loup in the Kamouraska region.

A series of searches were carried out in these places, which led to the seizure of large quantities of drugs, weapons, cash and vehicles, according to a release from the Sûreté du Québec.

Among others, police seized 230 grams of cannabis, 400 grams of cocaine, more than 4,500 methamphetamine pills, 7,000 tablets of MDMA and nearly 40 grams of magic mushrooms.

A long weapon, four prohibited weapons and five vehicles were seized.

Police also found “tens of thousands of dollars in cash,” which were also seized.

The Sûreté du Québec did not say in the release how many individuals were arrested, or if any charges are pending.