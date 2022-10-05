Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Thieves strip vehicles for parts at Kitchener business over the weekend

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 5, 2022 10:51 am
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Several vehicles were stripped for parts at a business in Kitchener over the weekend, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say the thefts were reported from a business near Wilson Avenue and Wabanaki Drive on Monday morning.

Trending Stories

Read more: Teen taken to hospital after being hit by gun in Kitchener over weekend, police say

The thieves stole parts off of several different service vehicles sometime over the weekend, police say.

Police are continuing to investigate and say anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kitchener news tagWaterloo news tagWaterloo Regional Police tagWaterloo crime tagKitchener Crime tagWilson Avenue Kitchener tagWabanaki Drive Kitchener tagKitchener thefts tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers