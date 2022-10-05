Thieves strip vehicles for parts at Kitchener business over the weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Several vehicles were stripped for parts at a business in Kitchener over the weekend, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say the thefts were reported from a business near Wilson Avenue and Wabanaki Drive on Monday morning.

The thieves stole parts off of several different service vehicles sometime over the weekend, police say.

Police are continuing to investigate and say anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.