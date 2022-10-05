Menu

Crime

Crown withdraws charges in 2021 service dog incident at Kitchener restaurant

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 5, 2022 9:40 am
A video captures a man with a service dog being thrown out of a Kitchener, Ont. restaurant. View image in full screen
A video captures a man with a service dog being thrown out of a Kitchener, Ont. restaurant. Jeff Roy / Facebook

The Crown has withdrawn charges against the two men in connection with a service dog incident at Milton’s Bar and Grill last year, a spokesperson for the Ministry of the Attorney General confirmed to Global News.

“The Crown may exercise its discretion to accept fair and reasonable resolutions, in accordance with Crown policy,” the spokesperson said in an email.

The two sides reached an agreement on an alternative punishment although the spokesperson did not provide any further details.

Click to play video: 'Video shows man with a service dog being forcibly removed from Kitchener restaurant' Video shows man with a service dog being forcibly removed from Kitchener restaurant
Video shows man with a service dog being forcibly removed from Kitchener restaurant – Nov 13, 2021

“Appropriate cases may be resolved through alternative means such as the accused completing a restorative justice or diversion program after which, the Crown will withdraw or stay the charges,” the email said.

Read more: Miltons Grill and Bar in Kitchener, Ont. put up for sale (Sept. 27, 2022)

About 11 months ago, video emerged of an incident that showed a man with a service dog being forcibly removed from the restaurant by a couple of staff members.

The video went viral, sparking outcry and protests at the restaurant.

Read more: Video shows man with a service dog being forcibly removed from Kitchener, Ont. restaurant (Nov. 11, 2021)

A few months later, police announced that two Kitchener men, aged 53 and 54, had been charged with assault, while the older man is also facing a second charge of uttering threats.

Last month, the restaurant, which had been open for 22 years, was listed for sale.

