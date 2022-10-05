Menu

Crime

Man faces multiple charges for carrying shotgun, possession of drugs in central Hamilton: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 5, 2022 9:09 am
Hamilton police say a man is facing multiple charges after weapons were seized outside a convenience store in central Hamilton on Oct. 3 ,2022. View image in full screen
Hamilton police say a man is facing multiple charges after weapons were seized outside a convenience store in central Hamilton on Oct. 3 ,2022. Global News

A Hamilton man is facing multiple charges following calls about a “suspicious individual” with a handgun outside a convenience store in the lower city.

Police say the suspect, carrying multiple weapons, was arrested during the noon hour on Monday in the area of Barton Street East and Melrose Avenue North.

“Upon seizing the handgun, police were able to determine it to be a realistic-looking replica handgun,” Const. Indy Bharaj said in a release.

“As a result of the search conducted after the arrest, police located drug paraphernalia, an axe in the suspect’s waistband and a loaded sawed-off shotgun.”

Trending Stories

The 57-year-old accused is facing 12 charges, including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and carrying methamphetamine.

