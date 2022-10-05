Menu

Canada

Quebec business groups ask Legault for action on labour shortage

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 5, 2022 7:44 am
Click to play video: 'Calls for François Legault to live up to his promises day after Quebec election' Calls for François Legault to live up to his promises day after Quebec election
Reaction to the second CAQ majority is pouring in from community groups to mayors of large cities. All of them hoping François Legault will live up to his word of being the premier for all Quebecers. As Global's Tim Sargeant reports, some people remain concerned.

The victory of Francois Legault’s election campaign has some economists concerned over the prospect of continued labour shortages in Quebec.

The leader of the Coalition Avenir Quebec won in a landslide victory Monday on a platform of combating inflation, income tax cuts and French-language preservation.

The president of business group Conseil du patronat Du Quebec Karl Blackburn says that the economy needs to be a central issue for the premier’s new mandate as the province faces labour shortages and inflation.

Many economists see higher immigration numbers as a way to fill the labour shortfall.

On the campaign trail, Legault spoke frequently about immigration, often claiming that welcoming too many immigrants would put the survival of the French language in the province at risk.

According to Statistics Canada, job vacancies in Quebec rose 2.4 per cent in the second quarter from the first, and there were not enough unemployed people to fill every vacancy in the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
