After busy summer, police in Grand Forks, B.C. see drop in calls

After a busy summer, police in Grand Forks, B.C., saw a noticeable decrease in calls for service.

In July, Grand Forks RCMP say there were 303 calls, with August ringing in at 359 calls.

For September, though, police say the call volume dropped to 183 despite summer-like conditions.

“Grand Forks officers see a wide variety of calls for attendance which can range from a causing a disturbance to an attempted robbery,” police said in a press release.

“Some of the most common calls are reports of suspicious persons or occurrences, check the well-being of someone and traffic-related complaints.”

Those totals for Grand Forks Mounties, though, were a drop from 2021.

Last year, police in that community attended 378 calls in July and 344 calls in August. Those two months in 2021 totalled 722 calls.

This year’s calls for July and August totalled 662 calls – 60 fewer than last year.

Meanwhile, September 2021 saw 258 calls, which was 75 more than this year’s total for the same month.

“In the summer months, we typically see a lot of ‘reactive’ policing, attending from call to call which keeps us very busy,” said Sgt. Darryl Peppler.

“Once the summer rush is over, we try to increase our ‘proactive’ policing approach with more public engagements, higher community visibility and other initiatives such as traffic safety and other projects.”