Crime

$20K in cocaine, $30K cash and luxury watch seized from Winnipeg apartment suite

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted October 4, 2022 4:52 pm
Winnipeg police have seized $20,000 of cocaine, $30,355 cash and a $17,000 watch from an apartment suite in Sterling Lyon Parkway. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police have seized $20,000 of cocaine, $30,355 cash and a $17,000 watch from an apartment suite in Sterling Lyon Parkway.

Police went to the building in the 800 block of Sterling to conduct a compliance check of a man bound by conditions of a release order.

Officers found a woman in the suite (contrary to a no-contact condition) and a search of the suite resulted in the seizure of many items.

Among the items were a money counting machine, electronic scales, score sheets, packaging materials and four mobile phones.

A 21-year-old man from Winnipeg is now facing multiple charges and has been detained.

