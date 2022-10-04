Winnipeg police make second arrest in Sherbrook Street shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have made a second arrest in the shooting of a 50-year-old man on Tuesday.

Officers say the shooting occurred on Sept. 29, 2022, on Sherbrook Street.

A group of people broke into the victim’s suite, attacked him with bear spray then shot him. The man was hospitalized with serious injuries, but was later upgraded to stable condition.

The same suspects were linked to a separate incident on the same day, when a Westgrove Way home was broken into by a man holding a firearm and bear spray.

The man sprayed the mace inside the home, affecting numerous people, including several small children.

Officers arrested an 18-year-old Winnipeg man hours later and laid several charges against him related to assault and possession off a weapon, among other offences.

On Monday, at roughly 4:15 a.m. a second suspect was arrested during a separate firearm incident on Alexander Avenue.

The 20-year-old suspect has since been charged with aggravated assault and is behind bars.

