Canada

Winnipeg police make second arrest in Sherbrook Street shooting

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted October 4, 2022 4:39 pm
A Winnipeg Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service cruiser. Randall Paul/Global News

Winnipeg police have made a second arrest in the shooting of a 50-year-old man on Tuesday.

Officers say the shooting occurred on Sept. 29, 2022, on Sherbrook Street.

A group of people broke into the victim’s suite, attacked him with bear spray then shot him. The man was hospitalized with serious injuries, but was later upgraded to stable condition.

The same suspects were linked to a separate incident on the same day, when a Westgrove Way home was broken into by a man holding a firearm and bear spray.

The man sprayed the mace inside the home, affecting numerous people, including several small children.

Officers arrested an 18-year-old Winnipeg man hours later and laid several charges against him related to assault and possession off a weapon, among other offences.

On Monday, at roughly 4:15 a.m. a second suspect was arrested during a separate firearm incident on Alexander Avenue.

The 20-year-old suspect has since been charged with aggravated assault and is behind bars.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police involved in Point Douglas-area shooting' Winnipeg police involved in Point Douglas-area shooting
Winnipeg police involved in Point Douglas-area shooting – Sep 27, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
