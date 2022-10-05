Menu

Canada

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health reporting more drug deaths than usual

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted October 5, 2022 9:08 am
The Hastings Prince Edward health unit says it has seen a higher than normal number of drug poisonings. View image in full screen
The Hastings Prince Edward health unit says it has seen a higher than normal number of drug poisonings. CKWS TV

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health is reporting an increase in the number of drug poisoning-related deaths in the last week.

Public health says it is aware of five deaths happening between Sept. 19 and 26 that are suspected to be drug-related, adding that that is four times the weekly median.

They also say not all drug poisonings are reported, meaning there is likely a higher number of incidents present.

Trending Stories

“HPEPH has received increasing reports of suspected drug poisoning in the region and while local partners are continuing to investigate the situation, including the substance linked to these events, increasing reports of suspected drug poisoning are often the result of new and/or toxic drugs being introduced to the area,” a public health news release stated.

