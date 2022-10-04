Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Longtime MLA Eichler calling it quits after 2 decades in Manitoba legislature

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 4, 2022 3:02 pm
Ralph Eichler, Manitoba's minister of economic development and training speaks to reporters in Winnipeg on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. View image in full screen
Ralph Eichler, Manitoba's minister of economic development and training speaks to reporters in Winnipeg on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Lambert

Another member of Heather Stefanson’s government is calling it quits.

Former Manitoba cabinet minister Ralph Eichler announced his decision Tuesday to step down after his current term, making him the third high-profile Tory to pack it in in recent months.

Eichler’s MLA colleagues Scott Fielding and Eileen Clarke both announced their decisions to leave politics earlier this year.

Throughout his career in politics, Eichler has served as minister of agriculture, economic development and training, economic development and jobs, and, most recently, agriculture and resource development, until a cabinet shuffle under then-premier Brian Pallister in early 2022.

Eichler, 72, said he intends to serve out the remainder of his term and stay in office until the next provincial election, which is scheduled for Oct. 3 of next year. He said he’s making the announcement now to give the PCs time to find a new candidate in the Lakeside constituency, which he’s held for two decades.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Former Manitoba finance minister Fielding quits politics Monday

“I want to keep our seat in Lakeside a conservative seat,” Eichler said Tuesday.

Trending Stories

“They have to have time to find somebody. I know the premier has been pushing us to make a decision, and I want to support as much as I can.”

Eichler said Tuesday he looks forward to spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren in retirement.

“I had a bit of a health scare last year and I couldn’t be in better shape now,” he said.

“I listened to the doctors and I’ve lost 40-some pounds. I feel fantastic so let’s take advantage of it and move on to some things on my bucket list.”

— with files from The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'Reaction to former Indigenous Relations Minister resigning' Reaction to former Indigenous Relations Minister resigning
Reaction to former Indigenous Relations Minister resigning – Jul 15, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Manitoba politics tagProvince of Manitoba tagManitoba Legislature tagPCs tagMLA tagHeather Stefanson tagProgressive Conservative party tagralph eichler tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers