Two Ontario residents arrested near Moosomin, Sask. after semi theft

Two Ontario residents being chased by Manitoba RCMP were caught near Moosomin, Sask. after they stole a semi truck and trailer.
Moosomin RCMP said it received a report from Manitoba RCMP on Sept. 29 that a pickup truck and trailer, stolen from Ontario, was making its way along Highway 1 near Moosomin.
Officers from multiple detachments responded, and the truck made a stop at a weigh scale east of Moosomin, almost hitting an RCMP vehicle.
Two people got out of the truck, threatened and threw a man out of a nearby semi truck and trailer, and took the vehicle on to Highway 1.
Police set up a spike belt to stop the semi, the trailer caught fire, and the vehicle swerved to avoid the spike belt and stopped in the centre median, where both suspects were arrested.
Kyle Duck, 31, of Dundalk, Ont., is charged with:
- one count of robbery
- two separate counts of robbery
- one count of kidnapping without firearm
- one count of assault
- one count of operating a motor vehicle while being pursued by police
- two counts of mischief over $5,000
- one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
- one count of uttering threats
- two counts of assault with a weapon
Duck was also arrested on warrants from Ontario.
Brianna Wiebe, 20, from Ontario, is charged with:
- one count of robbery
- two separate counts of robbery
- one count of kidnapping without firearm
- one count of assault
- two counts of mischief over $5,000
- two counts of assault with weapon
Both suspects were scheduled to appear in court in Moosomin on Tuesday.
