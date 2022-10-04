Menu

Canada

Montreal Canadiens sign forward Owen Beck to three-year, entry-level deal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 4, 2022 12:21 pm

The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Owen Beck to a three-year, entry-level contract, the club announced on Tuesday.

The deal will see Beck earn (US)$775,000 at the NHL level in 2022-23, $835,000 in 2023-24 and $855,000 in 2024-25.

Read more: Montreal Canadiens select Port Hope native Owen Beck 33rd overall in NHL Entry Draft

The contact, which contains bonuses of up to $95,000 per year, will pay Beck $82,500 at the AHL level.

The 18-year-old Beck, the team’s second-round choice (33rd overall) in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, amassed 51 points (21 goals, 30 assists) in 68 games with the Mississauga Steelheads of the Ontario Hockey League last season.

The centre ranked third in the OHL with 817 faceoffs in his rookie season.

Click to play video: 'Nick Suzuki, 23, named youngest captain in history of Montreal Canadiens' Nick Suzuki, 23, named youngest captain in history of Montreal Canadiens
Nick Suzuki, 23, named youngest captain in history of Montreal Canadiens – Sep 12, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
