Male suspect sought in reported south London, Ont. carjacking: police

An investigation into an alleged carjacking over the weekend has London, Ont., police on the lookout for a male suspect.

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday at a parking lot in the 600 block of Southdale Road East, between Wellington Road and Ernest/Nixon Avenue.

A man and woman at the scene told police that an unknown man had approached them as they were seated in a running vehicle.

The suspect produced a firearm and demanded that they get out of the car and give him their cellphones, police said.

The suspect got into the vehicle and drove off in an eastbound direction. Police say the two phones were located nearby.

No physical injuries were reported.

The stolen vehicle is described as a four-door 2013 Silver Mazda M31 with Ontario plates CMDA 607.

A suspect description can be found on the London police website.

Anyone with information can contact police or Crime Stoppers.