Alberta Court of Justice: Provincial court to get new name in 2023

Alberta’s provincial court is getting a new name.

The provincial government says the court will be renamed the Alberta Court of Justice to better represent its responsibilities.

The change comes into effect on April 1, 2023.

A news release says the name change was requested by the provincial court and that it better describes the relationship between citizens and the justice they seek from the court.

Chief Judge Derek Redman says in the release that the trial-level court has grown in size and complexity and the name change reflects that growth.

The change is being implemented as part of work being done to rename the Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta as the Court of King’s Bench of Alberta, which the province says will save on costs.

The superior court changed its name following the death of Queen Elizabeth last month.