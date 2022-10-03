Menu

Canada

Alberta Court of Justice: Provincial court to get new name in 2023

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 3, 2022 8:03 pm
A courtroom at the Edmonton Law Courts building, in Edmonton on Friday, June 28, 2019. View image in full screen
A courtroom at the Edmonton Law Courts building, in Edmonton on Friday, June 28, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta’s provincial court is getting a new name.

The provincial government says the court will be renamed the Alberta Court of Justice to better represent its responsibilities.

The change comes into effect on April 1, 2023.

A news release says the name change was requested by the provincial court and that it better describes the relationship between citizens and the justice they seek from the court.

Chief Judge Derek Redman says in the release that the trial-level court has grown in size and complexity and the name change reflects that growth.

The change is being implemented as part of work being done to rename the Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta as the Court of King’s Bench of Alberta, which the province says will save on costs.

Read more: A look at changes Albertans will see following death of Queen Elizabeth II

The superior court changed its name following the death of Queen Elizabeth last month.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
