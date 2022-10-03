Teenage boy killed in hit-and-run on Alexis Nakota Sioux First Nation: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

It’s believed a teenage boy was hit and left for dead in a community northwest of Edmonton over the weekend, RCMP said.

It happened early Saturday morning on the Alexis Nakota Sioux First Nation,

Mayerthorpe RCMP and emergency crews responded just after 4 a.m. after getting a call about an unconscious male on Nikoodi Road.

EMS provided first aid but RCMP said despite the life-saving efforts, the 16-year-old boy from the First Nations community died of his injuries.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist investigated the scene and police said it’s believed the teenager was hit by a vehicle that left the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled later this week at the medical examiner’s office in Edmonton. RCMP said the name of the boy will not be released.

Anyone that may have seen the boy on Nikoodi Road during the early morning hours on Oct. 1, or has information or video footage that has not already been provided to police is asked to call Mayerthorpe RCMP at 780-786-2291 or your local police.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.