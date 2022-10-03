SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

B.C. municipal election 2022: Vancouver and Cultus Lake Park board results

By Staff Global News
Posted October 3, 2022 6:16 pm
People cool off at Cultus Lake in Chilliwack. View image in full screen
People cool off at Cultus Lake in Chilliwack. Global News

Two municipalities in B.C. have park boards: Vancouver and Cultus Lake.

During an election, residents of Vancouver and Cultus Lake are chosen to sit on the park boards.

In Vancouver, seven commissioners at large are elected for a four-year term. The chair and vice-chair are elected by the commissioners to serve a one-year term.

In Cultus Lake, five commissioners are elected: three from the Cultus Lake Park Board jurisdiction and two from the city of Chilliwack.

Read more: Live B.C. election results 2022 — Find your riding and candidates

The park boards oversee the long-term planning and vision for the parks and green spaces in their respective communities and ensure parks remain accessible and sustainable.

Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. PT on Saturday, Oct. 15.

 

