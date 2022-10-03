Menu

Canada

Kitchener resident wins $3.8 million in 50/50 draw to support Toronto Blue Jays charity

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 3, 2022 3:58 pm

A Kitchener resident is over $3.8 million richer after winning the 50/50 Jackpot supporting the Jays Care Foundation.

On Twitter, the organization announced the winner as “Robert from Kitchener, ON!” and noted that he had purchased his ticket online but did not provide further details.

Read more: Hernandez lifts Blue Jays over Red Sox 6-3

The Jays Care Foundation, which is the charitable arm of the Toronto Blue Jays, says Robert’s prize is the biggest in Major League Baseball history. It says Jays Care also holds the previous record, set when it awarded a $1.96-million prize in July of 2021.

The other half of the proceeds from Sunday night’s 50/50 draw goes to help the Jays Care Foundation provide programming for students at schools across Canada.

In Waterloo Region, the Jays care foundation says it aids more than 660 kids in the area, including 568 students at affiliate schools, 80 athletes in Challenger baseball leagues and 73 from community partners.

