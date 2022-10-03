Calgary police seize guns, drugs in two searches connected to alleged drug dealer

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary man wanted on dozens of outstanding warrants has been arrested by police and faces dozens more weapons and drug charges. And as a result of the arrest, police seized multiple handguns and hundreds of thousands of dollars of illicit drugs.

A tip from the public in the summer led police to suspect a man was participating in activities consistent with drug trafficking with firearms.

A two-month investigation that concluded on Sept. 27 resulted in two search warrants for two apartments and two vehicles – one at the 11800 block of Lake Fraser Drive S.E. and another in the 0-100 block of 24 Avenue S.W. The suspect was arrested in the Erlton apartment.

During the searches, police found:

A loaded handgun, two unloaded handguns and ammunition

Two high-capacity magazines with ammunition

$53,400 in cash

217 grams of cocaine

Two kilograms of methamphetamine

700 grams of fentanyl

30 oxycodone pills

Six grams of crack cocaine

A digital scale and a money counter

Police said the estimated street value of the drugs is more than $342,000.

Alexander Corbett, 30, was arrested on 39 outstanding warrants for:

possession for the purpose of trafficking,

possession of stolen property,

possessing identity documents,

possessing a weapon while prohibited,

pointing a firearm,

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose,

uttering threats,

choking and

numerous breaches of court conditions.

He also faces an additional 32 charges including:

possession for the purpose of trafficking,

proceeds of crime over $5,000,

careless storage of a firearm and a prohibited device,

knowingly possess a firearm without a licence,

possession of a loaded restricted firearm,

possession of a weapon obtained by crime and failure to comply with condition of release,

including conditions not to possess any weapons and firearms.

Corbett was due to appear in court on Monday after being in police custody.

“We thank the public for coming forward with information that led to the successful investigation into drug trafficking and gun violence within our city,” District 1 Staff Sgt. Kurt Jacobs said in a statement.

“Removing these illegal drugs, weapons and ammunition from our streets will prevent further harm in our community.

“If we want to tackle gun violence in our city, this is one way in which the community can help. No tip is insignificant.”

Calgary police urge anyone with information about this incident, or any others, to contact police by calling the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.