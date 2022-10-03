2 arrested after loaded firearm, drugs seized during traffic stop in Cobourg: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two people face multiple firearm and drug charges following a traffic stop in Cobourg, Ont., on Friday night.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 11:30 p.m., officers on general patrol conducted a routine traffic stop on Division Street. Police determined the passenger in the vehicle provided a false name and birthday and was currently in breach of a release order.

The individual fled the area on foot but was arrested a short distance away. He was found in possession of a Glock handgun with a full magazine; fentanyl, crystal meth and crack cocaine; $1,780 cash and three cellphones. The estimated street value of the seized drugs is more than $5,000, police said.

The 17-year-old boy was charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, five firearm-related charges, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, two counts each of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of a prohibited device or ammunition, four counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, three counts of failure to comply with a release order, and single counts of escaping lawful custody, assault with intent to resist arrest, obstructing a peace officer and failure to properly wear a seatbelt.

The driver of the vehicle, Andrew Kanellos, 42, of Trenton, Ont., was charged with knowledge of an unauthorized firearm in a vehicle, driving a vehicle without a licence, driving without proper rear lights, failure to surrender a permit for a vehicle and failure to comply with a probation order.

Both were held in custody for court appearances on Saturday in Cobourg, police said.

On Monday police Chief Paul VandeGraaf said Kanellos was released from custody following his bail hearing. The youth remains in custody as his bail hearing continues.

VandeGraaf said the incident was concerning, stating “violent, criminal activity knows no boundaries.”

“And this most recent arrest speaks to the danger that the police face doing this kind of work, ultimately in keeping our community safe,” he said. “If not for the extraordinary effort of our front-line officers this past Friday night, we could have once again awoken to another gun-related tragedy in Ontario.”