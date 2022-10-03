Saskatchewan COVID-19 viral load drops after notable peak

The COVID-19 wastewater numbers for Saskatchewan have been released, showing a drop across the board after Saskatoon saw the second-highest rise in its viral load.
According to an email from the University of Saskatchewan and Global Water Futures researchers, for the week ending Sept. 28, Saskatoon saw a 36.2 per cent dip in its viral load, with almost half of those numbers attributed to the BA.5 variant.
The report said this was the ninth-highest value observed for the city of Saskatoon.
“This decrease in viral RNA load indicates a reduction in SARS-CoV-2 infections in Saskatoon, however, the general trend over the last month has been upward,” read the report.
BA.5 made up 49.9 per cent of the viral load, BA.2.12.1 made up 12.5 per cent, and other BA.2 variants made up the remaining 37.7 per cent.
Prince Albert saw a 14.5 per cent decrease in its viral load, with other BA.2 variants making up the majority of the numbers seen.
The report said this was the fifth-highest value observed for the city of Prince Albert.
BA.5 made up 2.6 per cent of the viral load, BA.2.12.1 made up 12.9 per cent, and other BA.2 variants made up 84.4 per cent.
North Battleford saw a 0.5 per cent decrease in its viral load, with the BA.5 variant making up half of the numbers seen.
BA.5 made up 50.1 per cent of the viral load, BA.2.12.1 made up 12.7 per cent of the viral load, and other BA.2 variants made up the remaining 37.2 per cent.
The report said this was the sixth-highest concentration seen in the city of North Battleford.
