Health

Saskatchewan COVID-19 viral load drops after notable peak

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted October 3, 2022 2:34 pm
New USask data saw a dip in the viral load across the board after Saskatoon saw the second-highest peak recorded. View image in full screen
New USask data saw a dip in the viral load across the board after Saskatoon saw the second-highest peak recorded. File / Global News

The COVID-19 wastewater numbers for Saskatchewan have been released, showing a drop across the board after Saskatoon saw the second-highest rise in its viral load.

According to an email from the University of Saskatchewan and Global Water Futures researchers, for the week ending Sept. 28, Saskatoon saw a 36.2 per cent dip in its viral load, with almost half of those numbers attributed to the BA.5 variant.

Read more: Saskatoon reports 2nd highest concentration of COVID-19 RNA load found in wastewater

The report said this was the ninth-highest value observed for the city of Saskatoon.

“This decrease in viral RNA load indicates a reduction in SARS-CoV-2 infections in Saskatoon, however, the general trend over the last month has been upward,” read the report.

BA.5 made up 49.9 per cent of the viral load, BA.2.12.1 made up 12.5 per cent, and other BA.2 variants made up the remaining 37.7 per cent.

The overall viral RNA load found in the wastewater in Saskatoon. View image in full screen
The overall viral RNA load found in the wastewater in Saskatoon. USask
Percentage of Omicron variant RNA found in the wastewater in Saskatoon. View image in full screen
Percentage of Omicron variant RNA found in the wastewater in Saskatoon. USask

Prince Albert saw a 14.5 per cent decrease in its viral load, with other BA.2 variants making up the majority of the numbers seen.

The report said this was the fifth-highest value observed for the city of Prince Albert.

BA.5 made up 2.6 per cent of the viral load, BA.2.12.1 made up 12.9 per cent, and other BA.2 variants made up 84.4 per cent.

The overall viral RNA load found in the wastewater in Prince Albert. View image in full screen
The overall viral RNA load found in the wastewater in Prince Albert. USask
Percentage of Omicron variant RNA found in the wastewater in Prince Albert. View image in full screen
Percentage of Omicron variant RNA found in the wastewater in Prince Albert. USask

North Battleford saw a 0.5 per cent decrease in its viral load, with the BA.5 variant making up half of the numbers seen.

BA.5 made up 50.1 per cent of the viral load, BA.2.12.1 made up 12.7 per cent of the viral load, and other BA.2 variants made up the remaining 37.2 per cent.

The report said this was the sixth-highest concentration seen in the city of North Battleford.

The overall viral RNA load found in the wastewater in North Battleford. View image in full screen
The overall viral RNA load found in the wastewater in North Battleford. USask
Percentage of Omicron variant RNA found in the wastewater in North Battleford. View image in full screen
Percentage of Omicron variant RNA found in the wastewater in North Battleford. USask
