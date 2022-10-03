Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Four charged after Belleville police firearms investigation

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted October 3, 2022 1:08 pm
Belleville Police have arrested four people on weapons charges. View image in full screen
Belleville Police have arrested four people on weapons charges. Global News

Four Belleville residents are facing a long list of charges after an investigation into an August home invasion.

Police say that just before midnight Aug. 22, officers were called to a Charlotte Street apartment building where there was a report of a home invasion involving three masked people showing firearms.

The occupants were robbed and the suspects fled the scene.

In September, search warrants were executed at a residence in Belleville and another in Gilmour, Ont. Police found two handguns, ammunition, illegal drugs, drug trafficking materials and stolen property.

Read more: Residents of Kingston, Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory mark Truth and Reconciliation Day

Cole Westin James Robinson, 28, of Belleville, was charged with:

  • using a firearm in a careless manner
  • robbery with a disguise
  • three counts of pointing a firearm
  • possession of a handgun for the purpose of committing an offence
  • possess a handgun without being the holder of a licence
  • break and enter
  • using a firearm to commit a robbery
  • mischief
  • careless storage of a firearm
  • careless storage of ammunition
  • possession of a firearm dangerous to the public
  • possession of ammunition dangerous to the public
  • possession of a loaded handgun
  • possession of heroin for the purpose of trafficking
  • possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking
  • possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking
  • possess a firearm while prohibited
  • breach of probation
  • possession of firearm and ammunition without a licence
  • possession of property obtained by crime
Trending Stories

Trevor Steven Cox, 33, of Belleville, was charged with:

Story continues below advertisement
  • using a firearm in a careless manner
  • robbery with a disguise
  • three counts of pointing a firearm
  • possession of a handgun for the purpose of committing an offence
  • possess a handgun without being the holder of a licence
  • break and enter
  • using a firearm to commit a robbery
  • mischief
  • four counts of possessing a firearm while prohibited
  • two counts of breach of probation
Click to play video: 'Kingston, Ont. initiative promotes local film industry' Kingston, Ont. initiative promotes local film industry
Kingston, Ont. initiative promotes local film industry

Christopher Ernest Derrett 41, of Belleville, was charged with:

  • using a firearm in a careless manner
  • robbery with a disguise
  • three counts of pointing a firearm
  • possession of a handgun for the purpose of committing an offence
  • possess a handgun without being the holder of a licence
  • break and enter
  • using a firearm to commit a robbery
  • mischief
  • four counts of possessing a firearm while prohibited

Katie Lynn Casselman, 21, of Belleville, was charged with:

  • careless storage of a firearm
  • careless storage of ammunition
  • possession of a firearm dangerous to the public
  • possession of ammunition dangerous to the public Section
  • possession of a loaded handgun
  • possession of heroin for the purpose of trafficking
  • possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking
  • possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

All four were held in custody.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagGuns tagFirearms tagBelleville tagWeapons tagBelleville police tagweapons charges tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers