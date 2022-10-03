Four charged after Belleville police firearms investigation

Four Belleville residents are facing a long list of charges after an investigation into an August home invasion.
Police say that just before midnight Aug. 22, officers were called to a Charlotte Street apartment building where there was a report of a home invasion involving three masked people showing firearms.
The occupants were robbed and the suspects fled the scene.
In September, search warrants were executed at a residence in Belleville and another in Gilmour, Ont. Police found two handguns, ammunition, illegal drugs, drug trafficking materials and stolen property.
Cole Westin James Robinson, 28, of Belleville, was charged with:
- using a firearm in a careless manner
- robbery with a disguise
- three counts of pointing a firearm
- possession of a handgun for the purpose of committing an offence
- possess a handgun without being the holder of a licence
- break and enter
- using a firearm to commit a robbery
- mischief
- careless storage of a firearm
- careless storage of ammunition
- possession of a firearm dangerous to the public
- possession of ammunition dangerous to the public
- possession of a loaded handgun
- possession of heroin for the purpose of trafficking
- possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking
- possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking
- possess a firearm while prohibited
- breach of probation
- possession of firearm and ammunition without a licence
- possession of property obtained by crime
Trevor Steven Cox, 33, of Belleville, was charged with:
- using a firearm in a careless manner
- robbery with a disguise
- three counts of pointing a firearm
- possession of a handgun for the purpose of committing an offence
- possess a handgun without being the holder of a licence
- break and enter
- using a firearm to commit a robbery
- mischief
- four counts of possessing a firearm while prohibited
- two counts of breach of probation
Christopher Ernest Derrett 41, of Belleville, was charged with:
- using a firearm in a careless manner
- robbery with a disguise
- three counts of pointing a firearm
- possession of a handgun for the purpose of committing an offence
- possess a handgun without being the holder of a licence
- break and enter
- using a firearm to commit a robbery
- mischief
- four counts of possessing a firearm while prohibited
Katie Lynn Casselman, 21, of Belleville, was charged with:
- careless storage of a firearm
- careless storage of ammunition
- possession of a firearm dangerous to the public
- possession of ammunition dangerous to the public Section
- possession of a loaded handgun
- possession of heroin for the purpose of trafficking
- possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking
- possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking
All four were held in custody.
