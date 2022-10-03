Four charged after Belleville police firearms investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Four Belleville residents are facing a long list of charges after an investigation into an August home invasion.

Police say that just before midnight Aug. 22, officers were called to a Charlotte Street apartment building where there was a report of a home invasion involving three masked people showing firearms.

The occupants were robbed and the suspects fled the scene.

In September, search warrants were executed at a residence in Belleville and another in Gilmour, Ont. Police found two handguns, ammunition, illegal drugs, drug trafficking materials and stolen property.

Cole Westin James Robinson, 28, of Belleville, was charged with:

using a firearm in a careless manner

robbery with a disguise

three counts of pointing a firearm

possession of a handgun for the purpose of committing an offence

possess a handgun without being the holder of a licence

break and enter

using a firearm to commit a robbery

mischief

careless storage of a firearm

careless storage of ammunition

possession of a firearm dangerous to the public

possession of ammunition dangerous to the public

possession of a loaded handgun

possession of heroin for the purpose of trafficking

possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking

possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

possess a firearm while prohibited

breach of probation

possession of firearm and ammunition without a licence

possession of property obtained by crime

Trevor Steven Cox, 33, of Belleville, was charged with:

Story continues below advertisement

using a firearm in a careless manner

robbery with a disguise

three counts of pointing a firearm

possession of a handgun for the purpose of committing an offence

possess a handgun without being the holder of a licence

break and enter

using a firearm to commit a robbery

mischief

four counts of possessing a firearm while prohibited

two counts of breach of probation

1:55 Kingston, Ont. initiative promotes local film industry Kingston, Ont. initiative promotes local film industry

Christopher Ernest Derrett 41, of Belleville, was charged with:

using a firearm in a careless manner

robbery with a disguise

three counts of pointing a firearm

possession of a handgun for the purpose of committing an offence

possess a handgun without being the holder of a licence

break and enter

using a firearm to commit a robbery

mischief

four counts of possessing a firearm while prohibited

Katie Lynn Casselman, 21, of Belleville, was charged with:

careless storage of a firearm

careless storage of ammunition

possession of a firearm dangerous to the public

possession of ammunition dangerous to the public Section

possession of a loaded handgun

possession of heroin for the purpose of trafficking

possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking

possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

All four were held in custody.

Advertisement