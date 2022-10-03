Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police seek 4 suspects after ‘violent carjacking’ in Vaughan

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted October 3, 2022 12:03 pm
York Regional Police officer pictured in Kingston, Ontario on Saturday October 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg. View image in full screen
York Regional Police officer pictured in Kingston, Ontario on Saturday October 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying four suspects wanted in connection with  “violent carjacking” in Vaughan.

York Regional Police said on Sunday at around 5:15 p.m., officers received a report of a carjacking in the Fairlane Crescent and Starling Boulevard area.

Police said the victim was driving a 2022 black Toyota RAV4 and was delivering food to a home.

“He exited his vehicle, where one male suspect met him in the driveway,” police alleged in a news release. “Three other male suspects approached the victim from behind and violently attacked him.”

Trending Stories

Read more: Murdered man found in hockey bag in Uxbridge pond ‘feared for his safety’: police

Officers said all four suspects allegedly assaulted the victim and took his car keys, personal belongings and stole his vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, all four suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.

Police are now seeking to identify the four male suspects. They were seen wearing dark-coloured clothing.

“Investigators are appealing to any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police to come forward,” officers said.

Anyone with information or who may have dashcam or other footage is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 6631 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagYork Regional Police tagCarjacking tagYRP tagcarjacking vaughan tagviolent carjacking tagFairlane Crescent tagvaughan carjacking tagstarling boulevard tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers