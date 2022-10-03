Police seek 4 suspects after ‘violent carjacking’ in Vaughan

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying four suspects wanted in connection with “violent carjacking” in Vaughan.

York Regional Police said on Sunday at around 5:15 p.m., officers received a report of a carjacking in the Fairlane Crescent and Starling Boulevard area.

Police said the victim was driving a 2022 black Toyota RAV4 and was delivering food to a home.

“He exited his vehicle, where one male suspect met him in the driveway,” police alleged in a news release. “Three other male suspects approached the victim from behind and violently attacked him.”

Officers said all four suspects allegedly assaulted the victim and took his car keys, personal belongings and stole his vehicle.

According to police, all four suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.

Police are now seeking to identify the four male suspects. They were seen wearing dark-coloured clothing.

“Investigators are appealing to any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police to come forward,” officers said.

Anyone with information or who may have dashcam or other footage is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 6631 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.