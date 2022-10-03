Menu

Crime

Assault arrests made in Lindsay over the weekend: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 3, 2022 11:48 am
Police in Lindsay made two arrests for assault following separate incidents on the weekend. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay made two arrests for assault following separate incidents on the weekend. File/Global News

Police in Lindsay, Ont., made a pair of arrests for assault in separate incidents on the weekend.

On Sunday around 8 p.m., City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service officers responded to a reported neighbour dispute on Colborne Street West. Officers learned a verbal argument had escalated to a physical one when the suspect swung their arms and struck the victim multiple times.

Read more: Arrest made in Sept. 20 stabbing in Lindsay that sent 1 to hospital, police say

The investigation led to the arrest of one person.

Melissa Bennett, 36, of Lindsay, was charged with assault. Bennett was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Nov. 10.

Choking

Around 5:20 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, officers responded to an altercation on Champlain Boulevard in Lindsay. The responding officer learned a verbal dispute between two people who know each other had turned into a physical one during which the suspect reportedly grabbed the victim by the shirt collar and squeezed it tightly around the victim’s neck.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The victim attended Ross Memorial Hospital to be assessed, police said.

Ashley MacLeod, 39, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm by choking suffocating or strangling.

MacLeod was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Nov. 10, police said Monday.

