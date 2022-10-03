Impaired driving arrests following weekend crashes in Selwyn Township: Peterborough County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough County OPP made a pair of impaired driving arrests following crashes in Selwyn Township over the weekend.

On Oct. 1 around 4 p.m., officers responded to a report that an SUV had struck a stationary car on Lakefield Road. No injuries were reported.

OPP say the driver of the SUV was determined to be under the influence of alcohol.

Matthew Walduck, 42, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs, blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus), along with careless driving and failure to surrender an insurance card and a licence.

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Walduck was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 10.

Yankee Line crash

On Sept. 30 around 4 p.m., officers responded to a report of a truck which had left Yankee Line and entered a ditch and rolled. No injuries were reported.

Officers located the driver and determined he was under the influence of alcohol.

Brandon Zeus, 33, of Cavan-Monaghan Township, was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs, blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and one count of careless driving.

The accused had their driver’s licence suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Zeus was later released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 10.

