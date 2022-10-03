Menu

Entertainment

Maren Morris And Shaquille O’Neal Are Poking Fun At Their Heights

By Corey Atad ETCanada.com
Posted October 3, 2022 10:46 am
Maren Morris and Shaquille O'Neal View image in full screen
Maren Morris and Shaquille O'Neal. Photo: Denise Truscello/Getty Images for The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation

Now that’s a height difference!

After performing at the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation’s The Event in Las Vegas on Saturday night, Maren Morris posed for photos with the basketball legend himself.

READ MORE: Maren Morris ‘In Tears’ Over Callback For ‘Wicked’ After Submitting Self-Tape Audition

The country singer posted one of those photos on her Instagram feed, really highlighting the height disparity between the two.

“Tall Guys,” she wrote in the caption.

READ MORE: Maren Morris Launches T-Shirt Line Benefiting Trans Rights Groups Amid Feud With Brittany Aldean

In the comments, singer Michelle Branch wrote, “Omg. You win.”

“There is nothing better than this on the internet today!” another fan wrote.

According to Wonderwall, Morris is 5 feet, 1 inch, which O’Neal is famously two feet taller than at 7 feet, 1 inch.

