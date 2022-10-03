Maren Morris And Shaquille O’Neal Are Poking Fun At Their Heights

Send this page to someone via email

Now that’s a height difference!

After performing at the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation’s The Event in Las Vegas on Saturday night, Maren Morris posed for photos with the basketball legend himself.

The country singer posted one of those photos on her Instagram feed, really highlighting the height disparity between the two.

“Tall Guys,” she wrote in the caption.

In the comments, singer Michelle Branch wrote, “Omg. You win.”

“There is nothing better than this on the internet today!” another fan wrote.

According to Wonderwall, Morris is 5 feet, 1 inch, which O’Neal is famously two feet taller than at 7 feet, 1 inch.