Suspended Peterborough driver found with drugs, replica handgun during traffic stop: OPP

A Peterborough man faces multiple charges, including for weapons and drugs, after a traffic stop by OPP on Sunday.

Around 1:30 a.m., Peterborough County OPP stopped a vehicle for speeding along County Road 29 in Douro-Dummer Township, just east of the city.

Police determined the driver was currently prohibited from driving and he was arrested. Police said they seized a replica hand gun, 11.6 grams of cocaine, fentanyl, cash, scales and a cellphone.

Dominick Rivers, 29, of Peterborough, was charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of an opioid, two each counts of operating a motor vehicle while prohibited and of failing to comply with a probation order, three counts of driving while under suspension, and one count each of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, stunt driving, personation with intent to avoid arrest, prosecution or obstruct justice, and obstructing a peace officer.

Rivers was held in custody and appeared for a bail hearing in court in Oshawa later Sunday.

**Editor’s note: An original version of this article stated 11.6 kg of cocaine were seized. OPP sent out a correction later Monday morning on the seizure. This article has been updated.