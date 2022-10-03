Arrest made in Sept. 20 stabbing in Lindsay that sent 1 to hospital: police

Send this page to someone via email

An arrest has been made in connection with a stabbing in Lindsay, Ont. in late September.

Police say that on Sept. 20 around 3:20 a.m. officers responded to a reported stabbing at a Lindsay Street South residence. Police learned the suspect went to the residence and confronted the victim multiple times, causing him to flee the residence. The suspect found the victim nearby and reportedly stabbed him several times.

The victim was taken to Ross Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Police say they made an arrest in the case on Sept. 29.

Ronald Fitzgerald, 47, of Lindsay, was charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He was held for a bail hearing and appeared in court in Lindsay.

Police said the case appears to be targeted incident and there is no risk to public safety.