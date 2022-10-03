Body found in trunk of torched car in downtown Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police found a body in the trunk of a vehicle that had been set on fire in downtown Montreal on Sunday night.

At around 9 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a 911 call reporting a burning car on Versailles Street near Saint-Antoine, not far from the Lucien-L’Allier metro station in the Ville-Marie district of Montreal.

After the flames were extinguished, police discovered a body in the trunk of the car. A security perimeter was established around the vehicle and Versailles Street was closed between Saint-Jacques and Saint-Antoine streets.

Police are treating the discovery of the body as a suspicious death and have not ruled out the involvement of organized crime.

No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified. The major crimes unit has taken over the investigation.