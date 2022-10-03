Menu

Crime

Body found in trunk of torched car in downtown Montreal

By Travis Todd Global News
Posted October 3, 2022 7:32 am
Body discovered in car that had been set on fire in downtown Montreal. Sunday, October 2, 2022. View image in full screen
Body discovered in car that had been set on fire in downtown Montreal. Sunday, October 2, 2022. TVA

Montreal police found a body in the trunk of a vehicle that had been set on fire in downtown Montreal on Sunday night.

At around 9 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a 911 call reporting a burning car on Versailles Street near Saint-Antoine, not far from the Lucien-L’Allier metro station in the Ville-Marie district of Montreal.

Read more: Murder of reputed Montreal crime boss opens new chapter in Mafia war

After the flames were extinguished, police discovered a body in the trunk of the car. A security perimeter was established around the vehicle and Versailles Street was closed between Saint-Jacques and Saint-Antoine streets.

Trending Stories

Police are treating the discovery of the body as a suspicious death and have not ruled out the involvement of organized crime.

No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified. The major crimes unit has taken over the investigation.

