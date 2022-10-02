Langley, B.C. firefighters battle industrial fire Saturday evening 

Send this page to someone via email

Firefighters in the Township of Langley were busy battling an industrial fire, Saturday evening.

The fire broke out shortly after 5 p.m. yesterday afternoon.

A thick plume of smoke was seen coming from a business on 102 B Ave. just east of the Golden Ears Bridge on the south side of the Fraser River.

Langley Township Fire Department said the blaze started in an electric building at a business and spread to a pile of wood.

About 25 firefighters battled the fire, knocking it down by 8:30 p.m.

No one was injured and the cause is still under investigation.