Langley, B.C. firefighters battle industrial fire Saturday evening 

Firefighters in the Township of Langley were busy battling an industrial fire, Saturday evening.
The fire broke out shortly after 5 p.m. yesterday afternoon.
A thick plume of smoke was seen coming from a business on 102 B Ave. just east of the Golden Ears Bridge on the south side of the Fraser River.
Langley Township Fire Department said the blaze started in an electric building at a business and spread to a pile of wood.
About 25 firefighters battled the fire, knocking it down by 8:30 p.m.
No one was injured and the cause is still under investigation.
