Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Langley, B.C. firefighters battle industrial fire Saturday evening 

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted October 2, 2022 1:56 pm
A fire broke out in Langley, B.C., at a business, Saturday evening. View image in full screen
A fire broke out in Langley, B.C., at a business, Saturday evening. Global News

Firefighters in the Township of Langley were busy battling an industrial fire, Saturday evening.

The fire broke out shortly after 5 p.m. yesterday afternoon.

Read more: Wildfire ignites inside Minnekhada Regional Park in Coquitlam, B.C.

A thick plume of smoke was seen coming from a business on 102 B Ave. just east of the Golden Ears Bridge on the south side of the Fraser River.

A thick plume of smoke was seen at a fire in Langley, Saturday evening. View image in full screen
A thick plume of smoke was seen at a fire in Langley, Saturday evening. Global News

Langley Township Fire Department said the blaze started in an electric building at a business and spread to a pile of wood.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Family mourns 2 people who died in Calgary house fire in September

About 25 firefighters battled the fire,  knocking it down by 8:30 p.m.

No one was injured and the cause is still under investigation.

Click to play video: 'Community coming together to help Chinatown restaurant devastated by fire' Community coming together to help Chinatown restaurant devastated by fire
Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC tagFraser River tagBC Fire tagLangley Fire tagTownship of Langley tagLangley Fire Department tag102 B Avenue tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers