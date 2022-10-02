Menu

Crime

2 people approached on street, robbed: Okotoks RCMP

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted October 2, 2022 12:28 pm
An RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News / File

Multiple thefts from people walking in Okotoks have been reported over the past two days, and RCMP are advising the public to be alert.

Two people told police they were approached by the robbers who took their phones, wallets and other personal items, RCMP said in a news release Saturday.

Police believe the two robberies, which took place within a couple block of each other near Milligan Drive, may be related.

Three male youth between 15-16-years-old were described as the suspects. Police said they were wearing all black clothing, both standing 5’4-5’5 feet, and two were Caucasian while the other had a darker complexion.

Police said the suspects may be armed and to not approach them if seen. Anyone with any information about these crimes or who see these suspects are asked to call Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400. Anonymous tips can be called in to CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted online.

