Blue Jays play the Red Sox after Hernandez’s 4-hit game

Boston Red Sox (75-83, fifth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (89-69, second in the AL East)

Toronto; Sunday, 1:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Michael Wacha (11-1, 3.06 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 100 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (12-10, 3.30 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 201 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -190, Red Sox +160; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays play the Boston Red Sox after Teoscar Hernandez had four hits against the Red Sox on Saturday.

Toronto is 46-34 at home and 89-69 overall. Blue Jays hitters are batting a collective .263, the best team batting average in MLB play.

Boston has a 35-45 record in road games and a 75-83 record overall. The Red Sox have a 51-21 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams match up Sunday for the 19th time this season. The Blue Jays lead the season series 15-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 35 doubles and 31 home runs while hitting .274 for the Blue Jays. George Springer is 13-for-39 with a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Alex Verdugo has 39 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 74 RBI for the Red Sox. Triston Casas is 11-for-29 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .265 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Red Sox: 3-7, .234 batting average, 6.51 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Santiago Espinal: 10-Day IL (oblique), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

Red Sox: Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (heel), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (hip), Franchy Cordero: 60-Day IL (ankle), Kutter Crawford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 60-Day IL (back), Eric Hosmer: 10-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (finger), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.