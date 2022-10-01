Stuart Skinner strong as Edmonton Oilers edge Jets

Send this page to someone via email

Stuart Skinner made 33 saves as the Edmonton Oilers scored a 3-2 shootout win over the Winnipeg Jets Saturday night.

The Oilers opened the scoring with about five minutes left in the first when Tyler Benson fired a shot over Connor Hellebuyck’s glove. The Jets replied on a two-man advantage a couple of minutes later when Cole Perfetti jammed in the puck from the side of the net. Winnipeg outshot Edmonton 15-4 in the first.

The second period was scoreless. Dylan Holloway had the Oilers’ best chance, hitting the post on a shorthanded breakaway.

Perfetti scored another power play goal in the third. The Oilers came back on a two-man advantage. Philip Broberg passed to Dylan Holloway, who fired a cross ice pass to Jason Demers. His one-timer evened it 2-2.

An entertaining overtime solved nothing with Skinner coming up with three big saves for the Oilers.

Devin Shore scored the only goal of the shootout.

The Oilers, now 3-2 in the pre-season, will host Vancouver on Monday. Catch the game on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m. The game will start at 7 p.m.