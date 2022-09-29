Edmonton Oilers blanked 4-0 by Calgary Flames in pre-season game

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers were shut out for the second-straight pre-season game, falling 4-0 to the Flames in Calgary on Wednesday night.

The first period was scoreless though the Flames carried the play, outshooting the Oilers 13-8.

Brett Sutter opened the scoring for the Flames in the second, chopping a loose puck past Oilers netminder Calvin Pickard.

Pickard stopped 16 of 17 shots before being replaced by Stuart Skinner. With 3:24 to go in the second, Calgary’s Michael Stone blasted a slapper past Skinner to make it 2-0.

Flames defenceman MacKenzie Weegar came in from the point and made it 3-0 with 3:34 left in the third. Calgary forward Jonathan Huberdeau scored an empty-netter to round out the scoring.

Flames goaltenders Jacob Markstrom (12 saves) and Dustin Wolf (nine saves) combined for the shutout. For the Oilers, Pickard stopped 16 of 17 shots while Skinner turned aside 14 of 16.

The Oilers will continue the pre-season with a home game against the Flames on Friday. You can listen to the game live on 630 CHED beginning with The Faceoff Show at 5:30 p.m. and the game at 7 p.m.

View image in full screen Edmonton Oilers forward Greg McKegg, left, is checked by Calgary Flames forward Tyler Toffoli during second period NHL pre-season hockey action in Calgary, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh