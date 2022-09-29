Menu

Canada

Edmonton Oilers blanked 4-0 by Calgary Flames in pre-season game

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted September 29, 2022 12:05 am
WATCH ABOVE: Some recent videos from the world of hockey.

The Edmonton Oilers were shut out for the second-straight pre-season game, falling 4-0 to the Flames in Calgary on Wednesday night.

The first period was scoreless though the Flames carried the play, outshooting the Oilers 13-8.

Brett Sutter opened the scoring for the Flames in the second, chopping a loose puck past Oilers netminder Calvin Pickard.

Pickard stopped 16 of 17 shots before being replaced by Stuart Skinner. With 3:24 to go in the second, Calgary’s Michael Stone blasted a slapper past Skinner to make it 2-0.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers wrapped up by Kraken

Flames defenceman MacKenzie Weegar came in from the point and made it 3-0 with 3:34 left in the third. Calgary forward Jonathan Huberdeau scored an empty-netter to round out the scoring.

Click to play video: 'Huberdeau, Kadri take in 1st training camp with Calgary Flames' Huberdeau, Kadri take in 1st training camp with Calgary Flames
Huberdeau, Kadri take in 1st training camp with Calgary Flames

Flames goaltenders Jacob Markstrom (12 saves) and Dustin Wolf (nine saves) combined for the shutout. For the Oilers, Pickard stopped 16 of 17 shots while Skinner turned aside 14 of 16.

The Oilers will continue the pre-season with a home game against the Flames on Friday. You can listen to the game live on 630 CHED beginning with The Faceoff Show at 5:30 p.m. and the game at 7 p.m.

Oilers shutout in Calgary View image in full screen
Edmonton Oilers forward Greg McKegg, left, is checked by Calgary Flames forward Tyler Toffoli during second period NHL pre-season hockey action in Calgary, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
