Sports

Western Mustangs maul last place McMaster Marauders

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted October 1, 2022 5:43 pm

The playoff hopes for the McMaster university football team took a big hit Saturday afternoon following the team’s latest loss.

The defending Vanier Cup champion Western Mustangs scored the first 43 points at Hamilton’s Ron Joyce Stadium and cruised to a 47-14 victory over the Marauders.

With the win, the Mustangs kept their perfect season alive and improved to 5-0. The loss drops Mac to 1-4.

Western QB Evan Hillock completed 21 of 25 pass attempts for 332 yards and two touchdowns, including a 62-yard TD to receiver Griffin Campbell and an 18-yard strike to Justin Nickson.

Marauders quarterback Andreas Dueck threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Nicholas Adair in the third quarter and running back Keagan Hall found the endzone from 12 yards out with 1:15 left in the game.

The Mustangs compiled 571 yards on offence compared to 241 for Mac.

McMaster is tied with Guelph, Waterloo and York  for last place in the Ontario University Athletics standings.

The Marauders next play Oct. 7 in Guelph.

