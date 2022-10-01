Minimum wage increases in three of four Atlantic provinces

Send this page to someone via email

The minimum wage has gone up today in three of the four Atlantic provinces.

New Brunswick has instituted a one-dollar increase, bringing its rate to the highest in the region at $13.75 per hour.

A 50-cent jump in Newfoundland and Labrador means the rate in Canada’s most easterly province currently stands at $13.70 per hour.

Nova Scotia’s minimum wage went up 25 cents to hit $13.60 per hour.

The rate did not increase in Prince Edward Island, where the government announced last week that the minimum wage would increase from $13.70 to $14.50 on Jan. 1.

Both P.E.I. and Newfoundland and Labrador plan further increases that will see the rate hit $15 per hour in October 2023, while Nova Scotia plans to reach $15 an hour in October 2024.

