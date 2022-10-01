Menu

Canada

Minimum wage increases in three of four Atlantic provinces

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 1, 2022 3:43 pm
The minimum wage has gone up today in three of the four Atlantic provinces.

New Brunswick has instituted a one-dollar increase, bringing its rate to the highest in the region at $13.75 per hour.

A 50-cent jump in Newfoundland and Labrador means the rate in Canada’s most easterly province currently stands at $13.70 per hour.

Nova Scotia’s minimum wage went up 25 cents to hit $13.60 per hour.

Read more: N.S. workers ‘running in place’ as wages fail to meet cost of living: report

The rate did not increase in Prince Edward Island, where the government announced last week that the minimum wage would increase from $13.70 to $14.50 on Jan. 1.

Both P.E.I. and Newfoundland and Labrador plan further increases that will see the rate hit $15 per hour in October 2023, while Nova Scotia plans to reach $15 an hour in October 2024.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
