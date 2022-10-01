Chatham-Kent police seizes $93,000 worth of drugs, guns

Chatham-Kent, Ont., police say officials seized $93,000 worth of drugs after searching a residence in the Dresden area on Thursday.
Police seized two semi-automatic shotguns, a rifle, 114 grams of cocaine, 128.8 grams of fentanyl and over 512 grams of meth.
Read more: Woman dead, Chatham, Ont. man charged with 1st degree murder: police
Read More
Ammunition, a cellphone and a large quantity of cash were also seized, police say.
Trending Stories
A 39-year-old man from Camden Township was arrested and charged with multiple drug and firearm-related offences.
Police say he was held in custody pending a bail hearing.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments