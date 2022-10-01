Menu

Canada

Chatham-Kent police seizes $93,000 worth of drugs, guns

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted October 1, 2022 2:31 pm
A photo collage created by Chatham-Kent police on the items seized during Thursday's search. View image in full screen
A photo collage created by Chatham-Kent police on the items seized during Thursday's search. Chatham-Kent police

Chatham-Kent, Ont., police say officials seized $93,000 worth of drugs after searching a residence in the Dresden area on Thursday.

Police seized two semi-automatic shotguns, a rifle, 114 grams of cocaine, 128.8 grams of fentanyl and over 512 grams of meth.

Read more: Woman dead, Chatham, Ont. man charged with 1st degree murder: police

Ammunition, a cellphone and a large quantity of cash were also seized, police say.

A 39-year-old man from Camden Township was arrested and charged with multiple drug and firearm-related offences.

Police say he was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

