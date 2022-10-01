Menu

Crime

Woman dies after being struck by vehicle on Highway 401 shoulder in Mississauga: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 1, 2022 11:01 am
opp patch file generic
OPP badge logo stock shoulder patch. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle as she waited on the shoulder of Highway 401 by her vehicle in Mississauga on Saturday morning, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said the fatal incident took place in the area of Highway 401 and Dixie Road.

A minor collision occurred at around 4:45 a.m. on the 400-series highway, leading the drivers of two vehicles to pull over to the left shoulder of the westbound collector lane, police said.

Highway 400 southbound at Rutherford Road reopens after crash kills woman

A third vehicle then stopped at the scene and a driver got out to speak to the other two people on the shoulder.

A fourth vehicle, however, collided with the group and hit two drivers, police said. A 23-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

OPP said the highway could be open by 11:30 a.m.

