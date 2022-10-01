Guelph police say pellet gun fired at 2 vehicles, maybe more

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph Police Service are investigating reports of someone firing a pellet gun at a couple of vehicles in the south end of the city.

Officers were called to the area of Downey Rd. and Teal Dr. shortly after 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

They were approached by a man who told them he heard a loud bang on his passenger side as he was driving into Guelph.

Investigators took a look at the vehicle, which revealed a small dent consistent with a pellet from an air gun.

Another resident living nearby also notified police that they were hit while they were driving, showing similar damage on their car.

The damage is estimated to be around $500.

Investigators are looking for witnesses and believe there may be more potential victims.

If anyone has sustained damage or has more information, you’re asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.