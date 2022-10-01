Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph police say pellet gun fired at 2 vehicles, maybe more

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted October 1, 2022 10:33 am
Sign outside Guelph Police Service. View image in full screen
Sign outside Guelph Police Service. File

Guelph Police Service are investigating reports of someone firing a pellet gun at a couple of vehicles in the south end of the city.

Officers were called to the area of Downey Rd. and Teal Dr. shortly after 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

They were approached by a man who told them he heard a loud bang on his passenger side as he was driving into Guelph.

Investigators took a look at the vehicle, which revealed a small dent consistent with a pellet from an air gun.

Trending Stories

Read more: Guelph man faces weapons charges after BB gun drawn downtown: police

Another resident living nearby also notified police that they were hit while they were driving, showing similar damage on their car.

Story continues below advertisement

The damage is estimated to be around $500.

Investigators are looking for witnesses and believe there may be more potential victims.

If anyone has sustained damage or has more information, you’re asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Guelph tagGuelph News tagGuelph Police tagVehicle tagDamage tagPellet Gun tagAir Gun tagpellet gun fired guelph tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers