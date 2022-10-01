Contractors devastated by N.B. program offering free heat pumps

Send this page to someone via email

Bradley Hoy was thrilled to hear about New Brunswick’s Enhanced Energy Savings Program.

The owner of Reliable Heating Mechanical figured the program offering free mini-split heat pumps and upgraded insulation for households with an income under $70,000 would mean he has bookings for the next six months.

However, Hoy was stunned to learn the only company currently allowed to do the installations is Greenfoot Energy Solutions.

“When (customers) found out we couldn’t do it, we lost the jobs, and we had to refund deposits. I can tell you so far, it’s been three or four, and the news has just come out,” Hoy told Global News in an interview Friday.

According to N.B. Power, since 2019, there has been a contract with Greenfoot for energy efficiency upgrades.

They will remain the service provider of the new Enhanced Energy Savings Program, the statement reads.

When asked what would happen if the rollout of the program is not altered, Hoy said, “I’d hate to say to lay people off in the wintertime, but if we lose enough work, there’s a possibility.”

In an interview with Global News on Thursday, minister of natural resources and energy development Mike Holland said contractors outside of Greenfoot would be able to participate in the program, but he didn’t provide a timeline.

“The utility is going to be coming forward with a list of criteria for eligible contractors as to what they would need to be certified … to be able to perform this service, so the program won’t be just limited to one provider,” Holland said about the program.

However, the crown corporation says differently. Instead, contractors will have to contact Greenfoot to partake in the program.

“Due to demand, sub-contracting for installers may be possible. HVAC companies interested in participating as installers for this program can send their contact information directly to sales@greenfootenergy.ca to be evaluated,” stated a spokesperson for N.B. Power.

For Andrew Doucet, the owner of Andrew’s Air Care, the province appears to be doing “damage control.”

“Sounds to me like someone’s doing a little back-pedalling there, because you don’t start with one contractor,” Doucet remarked.

Doucet discovered only one company would be allowed to offer the program when he arrived at a customer’s doorstep.

“We had all our gear, trucks, employees, we arrived on site to do a job, and we were turned around at the door.”

He said the belief N.B. Power does not already have a list of certified contractors is false.

While he believes the program is a strong initiative in troubling economic times, it shouldn’t come at the cost of small businesses.

“Let’s not look at the program as a bad thing, let’s do better, and I believe we could do better. Open the door to your already approved list of contractors and say go, and let’s get the heat pumps in the system tomorrow.”

