New Brunswick to offer free heat pumps to low-income households

New Brunswick is replacing its low-income efficiency program and will now offer free mini-split heat pumps to eligible households.

The Enhanced Energy Savings program replaces the Low Income Energy Savings Program, raising the eligible income threshold and providing installation of a free heat pump and insulation upgrades.

Households must have an income of less than $70,000 a year and be using baseboard heaters in their home. Homes making less than $70,000 and using another type of heating will be eligible for insulation upgrades.

N.B. Power interim CEO Lori Clark says it’s expected that about 40,000 households will qualify.

“We’ll continue to offer the program until we have all New Brunswickers who are under the $70,000 threshold covered,” she said.

The province will spend $30 million over three years on the program. Natural Resources and Energy Development Minister Mike Holland said the province will look to expand the available offerings of energy efficiency programs.

“We’re committed to ensuring that every New Brunswick home has the opportunity to have access to the most efficient means possible to deliver energy into their homes,” he said.

In a report earlier this year, auditor general Paul Martin said NB Power was failing to ensure moderate-income households have access to efficiency programs. The only other residential program for existing homes offered by the utility requires an upfront investment, with reimbursement based on the renovations completed.

According to a government release, the Enhanced Energy Savings Program will make financing available next year for houses that are over the income threshold.

The federal government recently announced it would set aside $120 million to help transition homes in Atlantic Canada away from heating homes with oil. NB Power will be responsible for distributing those funds in the province and Clark said an announcement on a program will come soon.