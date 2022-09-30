New Brunswick to extend ferry service from Campobello Island to mainland

Send this page to someone via email

The New Brunswick government will continue to subsidize the ferry service to Campobello Island, while residents face COVID-19 restrictions travelling to and from N.B. via Maine.

Residents of the Canadian island – connected by a bridge to Maine – have been calling for a year-round ferry service so they don’t have to enter the United States to get to the New Brunswick mainland. The calls grew louder during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The province announced Thursday that the ferry will be subsidized on a month-to-month basis due to COVID-19 restrictions at U.S. border crossings.

“The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure understands the importance of extending Campobello Island ferry services temporarily, and on an as-needed basis,” said transportation and infrastructure minister Jill Green, in the Thursday release.

Story continues below advertisement

“This enables Campobello residents to move freely, to and from the island, without added restriction.”

Without the ferry, Campobello residents have to use the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Bridge as a conduit to mainland New Brunswick. The bridge connects the island to Lubec, Maine, after which they need to drive into New Brunswick. A round trip involves about 150 kilometres of travel and four border crossings.

In addition, the United States continues to require non-residents entering that country by ferry to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19.

The direct Campobello ferry means a much shorter trip, and no border crossing hassle.

As its service has been extended, the ferry will continue operating four days per week, weather permitting, at the regular offseason service levels.

— With files from The Canadian Press.