Consumer

Lululemon settles lawsuit against Peloton over alleged patent infringement

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 30, 2022 3:54 pm
A Lululemon Athletica logo in Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday August 21, 2014. View image in full screen
A Lululemon Athletica logo in Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday August 21, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Lululemon Athletica Canada Inc. has settled a lawsuit against Peloton Interactive Inc. that accused the exercise equipment company of patent infringement.

A notice of voluntary dismissal filed in a California court today says the companies have negotiated a “mutually agreeable settlement” of the trademark dispute.

The settlement comes a day after a New York court dismissed a lawsuit by Peloton filed in anticipation of a trademark complaint by Lululemon.

Read more: Lululemon revenues jump 29% in Q2 as sales soar across online, international segments

The Vancouver-based athletic apparel maker had sent Peloton a cease-and-desist letter last November alleging the exercise equipment maker had copied several of its product designs.

In response, Peloton launched its own lawsuit against Lululemon asking the court to pre-emptively declare that it had not infringed on Lululemon patents.

A Federal Court in New York on Thursday tossed out Peloton’s suit, calling it “an anticipatory action that warrants dismissal.”

© 2022 The Canadian Press
