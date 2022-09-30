Regina cyclist pronounced dead after collision with motor vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

A 38-year-old cyclist has been pronounced dead after a collision with a motor vehicle Thursday.

On Sept. 29 around 5:12 p.m., members of the Regina Police Service responded to a traffic incident involving a vehicle and a cyclist at the intersection of Heseltine Road and Heseltine Gate.

The female cyclist was critically injured as a result of the accident and was pronounced deceased later in the evening at the hospital.

No charges, criminal or Traffic Safety Act have been laid in conjunction with this incident at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone who has information to assist police is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPPS).

