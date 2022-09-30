Menu

Canada

Regina cyclist pronounced dead after collision with motor vehicle

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted September 30, 2022 1:58 pm
On Thursday, September 29, 2022, at approximately 5:12 p.m., members of the Regina Police Service responded to a traffic accident involving a vehicle and a cyclist at the intersection of Heseltine Road and Heseltine Gate. File / Global News

A 38-year-old cyclist has been pronounced dead after a collision with a motor vehicle Thursday.

Read more: Saskatoon police locate human remains at Megan Gallagher search site

On Sept. 29 around 5:12 p.m., members of the Regina Police Service responded to a traffic incident involving a vehicle and a cyclist at the intersection of Heseltine Road and Heseltine Gate.

The female cyclist was critically injured as a result of the accident and was pronounced deceased later in the evening at the hospital.

No charges, criminal or Traffic Safety Act have been laid in conjunction with this incident at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone who has information to assist police is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPPS).

Click to play video: '7th person charged as part of the investigation into the death of Megan Gallagher' 7th person charged as part of the investigation into the death of Megan Gallagher
7th person charged as part of the investigation into the death of Megan Gallagher
