Canada

Gas up 3.8 cents in Nova Scotia as price breaks $1.50 per litre for 2nd week

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted September 30, 2022 10:20 am
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 Halifax: Sept. 28' Global News at 6 Halifax: Sept. 28
Global News at 6 Halifax from Sept. 28, 2022.

Gas went up again in Nova Scotia on Friday as the price hovers above $1.50 per litre for the second week in a row.

Nova Scotians are now paying a minimum of $1.57 per litre for regular self-serve gasoline, up by 3.8 cents from last week.

This comes after pump prices dropped below $1.50 per litre on Sept. 9 for the first time since January. The cost has been slightly increasing since then.

Cape Bretoners continue to pay the most for gas, now at a minimum of $1.62 per litre.

Gas prices drop in N.S. to below $1.50 per litre, lowest since January

The cost of diesel is also up on Friday, by 6.6 cents.

The pump price of self-serve diesel in Nova Scotia now ranges from $1.86 per litre to $1.90 per litre.

Gas prices remain volatile around the world, fuelled by Russia’s war in Ukraine and the global rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.

