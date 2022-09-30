Gas up 3.8 cents in Nova Scotia as price breaks $1.50 per litre for 2nd week

Send this page to someone via email

Gas went up again in Nova Scotia on Friday as the price hovers above $1.50 per litre for the second week in a row.

Nova Scotians are now paying a minimum of $1.57 per litre for regular self-serve gasoline, up by 3.8 cents from last week.

This comes after pump prices dropped below $1.50 per litre on Sept. 9 for the first time since January. The cost has been slightly increasing since then.

Cape Bretoners continue to pay the most for gas, now at a minimum of $1.62 per litre.

The cost of diesel is also up on Friday, by 6.6 cents.

The pump price of self-serve diesel in Nova Scotia now ranges from $1.86 per litre to $1.90 per litre.

Gas prices remain volatile around the world, fuelled by Russia’s war in Ukraine and the global rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.