Sports

Hamilton Bulldogs open OHL season in Guelph, Ont.

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted September 30, 2022 4:00 am

The Hamilton Bulldogs open defence of their Ontario Hockey League championship Friday night when they visit the Guelph Storm.

Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. at Sleeman Centre in Guelph, Ont.

Hamilton has several players from their 2021-22 roster returning for another running at the junior hockey title, including 2022 OHL Playoff MVP Logan Morrison, leading goal scorer Avery Hayes, defenceman Artem Grushnikov and starting goalie Marco Costantini.

Read more: Guelph Storm to host street fest prior to OHL season opener at Sleeman Centre

The Bulldogs broke a handful of records last season, highlighted by a franchise-high 51 victories and 107 points.

The team finished the regular season on a 10-game winning streak, won its first 12 playoff games and skated all the way to the Memorial Cup final.

Hamilton lost in the Memorial Cup final, 6-3, against the host Saint John Sea Dogs.

The Dogs will visit Peterborough on Saturday night. Hamilton’s home opener is Oct. 8 against Oshawa.

