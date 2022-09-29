Menu

Crime

5 dead after shooting in Central Texas neighbourhood, mayor says

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted September 29, 2022 7:07 pm
Click to play video: '‘Band-Aid on a gunshot wound’: Uvalde parents fearful as kids go back to school for 1st time since shooting' ‘Band-Aid on a gunshot wound’: Uvalde parents fearful as kids go back to school for 1st time since shooting
Students in Uvalde, Texas, returned to classes on Tuesday for the first time since a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School, killing 19 students and two teachers in May. “They just keep trying to put Band-Aids on a gunshot wound,” said Brett Cross, uncle of 10-year-old victim Uziyah Garcia. “If they would just act on half the things they talk about, it might make us feel better.” – Sep 6, 2022

Five people were shot dead in a Central Texas residential neighborhood Thursday, officials said.

The incident happened at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning in McGregor, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of Waco. An armed man shot at police officers who arrived at the scene, McGregor Mayor Jimmy Hering told KCEN-TV.

Click to play video: 'Uvalde school board fires police chief 3 months after Texas mass shooting' Uvalde school board fires police chief 3 months after Texas mass shooting
Uvalde school board fires police chief 3 months after Texas mass shooting – Aug 25, 2022

Officers returned fire, but Hering didn’t say if the suspect was wounded. However, the Texas Department of Public Safety said a suspect in the shootings was captured alive.

No motives, relationships and other details were immediately determined, and authorities were withholding identities until relatives could be notified, Sgt. Ryan Howard said.

However, the McGregor Independent School District issued a statement that it had sent counselors to various campuses. “In light of today’s events, and out of respect for the victims, all MISD activities, including the JH pep rally and all JH & sub-varsity games, have been canceled,” the district statement said.

texas shooting View image in full screen
Law enforcement officers use a tarp to block the view as one of five bodies are removed from a house in McGregor, Texas, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. A suspect who was shot by a officer was in custody Thursday afternoon, DPS spokesperson Sgt. Ryan Howard. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)

Furthermore, the nearby Troy Independent School District announced on its social media: “All middle school, freshman, and junior varsity football games have been canceled tonight due to the tragic shooting in the McGregor community.”

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to all involved,” the district said.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
