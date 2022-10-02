Construction to begin on busy stretch of road in Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

People who use a section of Gordon St. in Guelph to get to and from work may have to add more time to their commute.

The City of Guelph is closing Gordon from Water St. to Simpson Way for approximately two weeks starting Monday, October 3, in order to do road work.

The section of road will only be open to local traffic.

In a news release, the City says they are working with Steed and Evans Ltd. to remove and repair concrete curbs, raise manholes and repave the road surface.

They say traffic will be detoured along Wellington St. W, Edinburgh Rd. S and College Ave. W.

Pedestrians will be able to continue using the sidewalks, and there will be no interruptions to any city services, including garbage collection.

Access to businesses in the affected areas will remain open, but the city warns construction activities may temporarily impede access to private property.