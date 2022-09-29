Kingston Police looking for suspect in Princess Street bank robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston Police are looking for a suspect after a bank robbery in the downtown area.

It happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon at the Royal Bank at 65 Princess St.

The suspect is described as an English-speaking man, between 20 and 30 years old.

He fled the scene wearing a black North Face sweater, a Toronto Raptors ball cap and dark jeans and carrying a reusable shopping bag.

Police say anyone who sees the suspect should call 911.