Crime

Kingston Police looking for suspect in Princess Street bank robbery

By Darryn Davis Global News
Posted September 29, 2022 5:18 pm
Royal Bank on princess street in downtown Kingston following a mid-afternoon robbery. View image in full screen
Royal Bank on princess street with a police vehicle parked in front in downtown Kingston following a mid-afternoon robbery. Global Kingston

Kingston Police are looking for a suspect after a bank robbery in the downtown area.

It happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon at the Royal Bank at 65 Princess St.

Read more: Belleville, Ont. police arrest man in connection with theft of maintenance covers, catch basin lids

The suspect is described as an English-speaking man, between 20 and 30 years old.

He fled the scene wearing a black North Face sweater, a Toronto Raptors ball cap and dark jeans and carrying a reusable shopping bag.

Police say anyone who sees the suspect should call 911.

