‘Lead the charge:’ 980 CFPL celebrates 100-year milestone

For years and years, Corus Radio 980 CFPL has been informing, entertaining and supporting London, Ont., listeners. The news talk radio station says they’re thrilled to celebrate their centennial anniversary on Friday.

Dan Brock, president of the London and Middlesex Historical Society, tells Global News that with 100 years on air, 980 CFPL is one of the oldest radio stations across the country.

“It’s said to be the second radio station to be licensed in Canada and it started officially broadcasting on Sept. 30, 1922,” he said.

Known at that time as CJGC, it was initially owned by the London Free Press.

View image in full screen 980 CFPL file photo. file

Referencing the death of Sir Adam Beck, a hydroelectricity advocate who founded the Electric Power Commission of Ontario and former mayor and MPP of London, Brock said the radio station had some important ties to the funeral following Beck’s death on Aug. 15, 1925.

Story continues below advertisement

“What is notable … is the funeral service, which was on Aug. 17, was the first non-studio radio broadcast in London and possibly in all of Canada,” Brock explained, calling Beck “one of the most important people in London” at the time.

“If it were not for the work that he did, it would have been a long time before we had the whole hydro system in Ontario and to make it a public for all of Ontario is a tremendous contribution to the province,” he said of Beck’s accomplishments.

Brock said that CJGC was sold to the Essex Broadcasters Limited in Windsor, Ont., in 1933.

“That year, the Free Press decided they had better get another radio station because they were afraid of competition and so they established CFPL and the ‘FPL’ stood for Free Press London,” he explained.

View image in full screen Former 980 CFPL news talk radio morning show host Peter Garland. Peter Garland / Facebook

Later on, in 1980, former morning show host, Peter Garland went live on 980 CPFL and worked at the station for around 21 years before retiring. He reflected on his time and history with the station.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s a lot of favorite memories,” Garland said. “(One) from a public-service point of view was CFPL’s involvement in Jesse’s Journey and John Davidson’s walk with his son across Ontario, and also across Canada. We broadcasted live in St. John’s and also Victoria, B.C., when he finished.”

Now known as Defeat Duchenne Canada, the organization continues to raise awareness and funds for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a disease that causes muscle degeneration and weakness.

The charity was founded in 1995, when Davidson set out to push his 15-year-old son, Jesse Davidson, 3,300 kilometres across Ontario in his wheelchair.

View image in full screen Jesse Davidson and father John Davidson in 1995. Jesse's Journey via Instagram

Garland also mentioned how the station was the first to start the collection of canned goods and food at the annual Santa Claus Parade in 1987.

Story continues below advertisement

“Lots of great memories, but one I’ve been thinking about recently was when we did the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame morning show – that was that was kind of a standout thing,” he said. “We did one show from a hot air balloon as well!”

Garland recalled his going away speech upon his retirement, saying to the station again that “you have a very powerful position and do what you can for the community at all times.”

View image in full screen 980 CFPL file photo. file

View image in full screen CFPL promotion department with Sue Hagarty and Jean Barnes (right) in 1962. file

980 CFPL will mark the 100-year milestone at longtime partner London Knight’s home opening game on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

The station is also partners with the London International Airport, Hully Gully Toy Store, and the Children’s Hospital at London Health Sciences Centre.

Additionally, leading up to, during, and after the Knights game, the local airport will be offering a pair of tickets to travel to Tucson, Arizona. Also, during the game, the station is pleased to help raise funds for the Children’s Hospital Indigenous Youth Wellness program and in support of the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.

“980 CFPL has seen an incredible amount of talent come through the station over the last century,” said Trudy Kitchen, 980 CFPL program director. “We continue to lead the charge with a dedicated, creative and hardworking team of hosts, news anchors, reporters, producers and technical operators.”

View image in full screen 980 CFPL file photo. file

To commemorate the festivities, hosts Devon Peacock and Mike Stubbs will broadcast a special segment highlighting some of the city’s most talked about and well known stories of the past during their shows from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. respectively.

Story continues below advertisement

On Friday, listeners can also tune in from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. to hear from some of the station’s favourite former 980 CFPL hosts, including Garland.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has played a role in the station’s success over the years, and to our listeners who we wouldn’t be here without,” Kitchen added.

“As we celebrate this milestone and look toward the future, I am excited for what’s to come.”