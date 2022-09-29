SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Parti Québécois raises most money since start of Quebec election campaign

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 29, 2022 12:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Legault’s comments about ‘suicidal’ immigration increases stir controversy' Legault’s comments about ‘suicidal’ immigration increases stir controversy

The Parti Québécois has raised more money since the beginning of Quebec’s election campaign than any other party.

Élections Québec says the sovereigntist party raised $354,175 from 3,852 donors between the start of the campaign on Aug. 28 and Sept. 21.

Polls in late August put the PQ in fifth place, with support below 10 per cent.

Read more: Quebec’s ‘completely post COVID’ election campaign has few mentions of deaths, emergency powers

But the PQ is now polling in the mid-teens and is in a statistical tie with the three other main opposition parties — all way behind the incumbent Coalition Avenir Québec.

Québec solidaire is in second place in fundraising since the beginning of the campaign, having raised $180,305, while the CAQ is in third with $170,548 in donations.

The CAQ has collected the most money since the beginning of 2022, however, having raised almost $1.15 million.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
